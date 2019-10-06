ValuEngine Lowers Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Spi Energy stock remained flat at $$3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Spi Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Further Reading: G-20

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.