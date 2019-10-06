ValuEngine Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.08.

WHR traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. 613,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,815. Whirlpool has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $159.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

