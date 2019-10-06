ValuEngine Upgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,076. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $319.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 40,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 391,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 321,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 757,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

