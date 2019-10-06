ValuEngine Upgrades AVX (NYSE:AVX) to “Hold”

AVX (NYSE:AVX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on AVX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AVX traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 182,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. AVX has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AVX will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AVX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AVX by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in AVX by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AVX by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AVX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

