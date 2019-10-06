ValuEngine Upgrades CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CBS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

CBS stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 14,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. CBS has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

