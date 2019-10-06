ValuEngine Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Buy

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

DAC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 114,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Danaos has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.14. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

