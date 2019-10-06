ValuEngine Upgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $574.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 55.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $8,671,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

