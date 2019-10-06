ValuEngine Upgrades El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) to “Hold”

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LOCO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 259,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,529. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $401.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,125 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth $7,005,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

