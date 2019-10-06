ValuEngine Upgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.89.

ENDP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 61.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 75,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.4% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

