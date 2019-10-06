ValuEngine Upgrades Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) to “Hold”

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 327,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $244.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Entravision Communication by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

