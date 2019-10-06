ValuEngine Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. EQT has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EQT by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,187,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,658,000 after buying an additional 294,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of EQT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of EQT by 2,288.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 51,563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 481,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

