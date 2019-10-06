ValuEngine Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.60.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 164,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,208.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 142,500 shares of company stock worth $5,291,825. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,139,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

