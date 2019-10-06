ValuEngine Upgrades Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ QRHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.