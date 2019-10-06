ValuEngine Upgrades Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ QRTEB remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

