ValuEngine Upgrades Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) to “Buy”

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RLH. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Red Lion Hotels stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 147,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.89. Red Lion Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 373,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 229,713 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

