ValuEngine Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE TAL traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 2,797,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.20.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 87.4% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

