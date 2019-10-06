ValuEngine Upgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCG BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 170,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

