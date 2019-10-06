ValuEngine Upgrades TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to “Buy”

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TXMD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

TXMD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,919. The company has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.69. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,844.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 170,549 shares of company stock worth $493,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 470.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,804,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,933 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 2,089,491 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $2,218,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

