Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.71.

VNDA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.32. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $37,826.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

