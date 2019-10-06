Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $150.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.11.

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $154.00. 1,812,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $152,227.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $517,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock worth $11,483,762. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,821,000 after acquiring an additional 156,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,344,000 after acquiring an additional 342,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,704,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,557,000 after acquiring an additional 488,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

