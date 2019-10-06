Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $68,428.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01035384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 51,025,283 coins and its circulating supply is 48,383,454 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

