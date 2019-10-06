Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 323,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.25. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, insider Kurt Ogden purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Turner purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 130,300 shares of company stock worth $338,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Venator Materials by 54.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 187.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

