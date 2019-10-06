VeriME (VME) Trading 37% Higher Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. VeriME has a market cap of $119,992.00 and $4,867.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriME has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038231 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.01 or 0.05424054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.