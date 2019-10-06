Veritaseum Price Tops $11.97 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $11.97 or 0.00149463 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01023567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

