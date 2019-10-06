Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002848 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bitsane. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $268,095.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,008.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.02161779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.02791174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00689577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00695118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00453145 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012650 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,551,472 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Bitsane, QBTC, Upbit, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

