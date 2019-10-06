Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,295 Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

