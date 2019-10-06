Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

