Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $213,000 in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 36.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $23,586,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $22,777,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 133.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,436,000 after buying an additional 214,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $82.15 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.51.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

