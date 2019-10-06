Viacoin Trading Up 14% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002485 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.60 million and $171,930.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00692128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,155,745 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

