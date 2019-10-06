VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an equal rating to a weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised VICI Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.05.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 2,697,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a current ratio of 179.91.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.28750 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $6,612,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,532,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 603,425 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,036,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 321,745 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.