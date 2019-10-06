View Achieves Market Cap of $164,174.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. View has a total market cap of $164,174.00 and $702.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, View has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. View’s official website is view.ly.

View can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

