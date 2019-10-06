VINchain (VIN) One Day Volume Hits $223,309.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. VINchain has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $223,309.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00192113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.01028957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00090904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.