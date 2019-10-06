Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after acquiring an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,353,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,176,304. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

