Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.99

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$2.99 ($2.12) and last traded at A$2.93 ($2.07), with a volume of 252881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.93 ($2.07).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

Viva Energy Reit Company Profile (ASX:VVR)

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

