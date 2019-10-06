Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

NYSE VSLR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,523. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,647. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.