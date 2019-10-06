VouchForMe (IPL) Market Cap Reaches $864,266.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $864,266.00 and $24,782.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.