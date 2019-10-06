Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 177,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $737.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.06. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 732,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 110.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 576,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at about $7,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

