WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WRTBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

