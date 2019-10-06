Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 277,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,080,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,341,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

