Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WASH. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Compass Point set a $53.00 price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,873. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $820.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

