Waves 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.39 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00011190 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Tidex, Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, Waves has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $90.14 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005121 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Bittrex, OKEx, Livecoin, Indodax, Coinrail, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, Binance, BCEX, Exrates, COSS, Bitbns, Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

