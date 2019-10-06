WeAreSatoshi Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. WeAreSatoshi has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeAreSatoshi Coin Profile

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net.

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

