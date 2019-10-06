Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.60 target price for the company. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Weibo stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. 2,015,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,802. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Weibo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Weibo by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

