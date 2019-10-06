Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Webster Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE WBS opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $63.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

