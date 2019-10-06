Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 77,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,385,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.