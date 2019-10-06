Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

WFC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,548,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554,432. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

