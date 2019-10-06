Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,977. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,024,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,468,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,783 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 223,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 96,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

