Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE WBK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.36. 156,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,210. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.