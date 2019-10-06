WeTrust (TRST) Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $656.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00192002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.01024796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090692 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.