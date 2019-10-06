Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. 2,735,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,544. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,323,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,920,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

